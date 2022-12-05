A Trini Christmas With The Saints

Los Alumnos De San Juan - Angelo Marcelle

The teachers and students of St Mary’s College will be combining their musical talents to present a concert entitled, A Trini Christmas With The Saints on December 10 at 7 pm at the college's Centenary Hall, Pembroke Street, Port of Spain.

A media release from the college said the concert will be under the musical direction of Alea Nicholson. The college students include Cailen Gill (pannist), Ethan Bachew, Jerome Munroe, Italy Moreau, The Ferguson girls, Los Santos de Maria and the St Mary’s College Steel Ensemble.

The concert will also feature supportive group performers such as Los Alumnos de San Juan, Neisha Smith, Emmanuel Joseph, Steem, Chris Wilcox, St Joseph’s Convent (St Joseph) Parang Group, Morvant Anglican Primary School Parang Group and Dr Louis Nurse.

The price per ticket is $100 and can be purchased from the main office at the college or any lower form six student. Patrons can also pay at the door. Eats and drinks will be on sale, the release said.

For further info call the main office at 623-8835 or Enrico Rajah at 745-4391.