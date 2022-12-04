Sunil Narine half century leads Soca Kings to T10 victory

Soca Kings’ Sunil Narine bats against Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers during the Dream XI T10 Blast match, on Saturday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Lincoln Holder

SUNIL Narine blazed 65 not out to propel Soca Kings to a ten-wicket win over Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers in the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday.

Narine’s 21-ball innings, which included three fours and seven sixes, guided Soca Kings to 101 without loss in only six overs to complete the win. Kirstan Kallicharan also destroyed the Scorchers bowlers belting four fours and two sixes in his innings of 34 not out off 15 deliveries.

Batting first, Scorchers posted 95/3 in ten overs with Mikkel Govia lashing 40 off 25 balls (three fours, three sixes) and Tion Webster helped Scorchers to the total with 24 not out off 15 balls.