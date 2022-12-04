St Benedict’s, Fatima to meet again in football final
ST BENEDICT’S College and Fatima College will meet again in a final this season as both teams won their semi-final matches in the 2022 Tiger Tanks Coca-Cola Intercol competition at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Saturday.
In the first match of a double-header, St Benedict’s romped to a 4-0 win over Signal Hill Secondary. Josiah Ochoa opened the scoring for the La Romaine Lions before Nicholas Bobcome made it 2-0.
Jeremiah Niles gave St Benedict’s a comfortable 3-0 cushion and Ochoa completed his brace to round off the scoring.
In the second match, Fatima defeated Trinity College East 4-2 on penalties after regulation time ended 2-2.
Fatima captain Christian Bailey gave his team the lead in the first half, before Trinity responded with two goals early in the second half to move in front 2-1. Fatima equalised with a penalty in the 59th minute of play as the match ended in a tie.
In the penalty shoot-out, Fatima goal-keeper Tristan Edwards did not only make a save but he converted the winning penalty.
The final between St Benedict’s and Fatima will be played at Hasely Crawford Stadium on Wednesday at 5 pm.
On October 26 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, St Benedict’s defeated Fatima 3-1 to lift the SSFL premiership league crown.
