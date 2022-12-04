St Benedict’s, Fatima to meet again in football final

John-Michael Romero of Trinity College East (R) tries to take the ball from Alijah Nunes of Fatima College, during their Intercol Premiership Division match, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Saturday. - Angelo Marcelle

ST BENEDICT’S College and Fatima College will meet again in a final this season as both teams won their semi-final matches in the 2022 Tiger Tanks Coca-Cola Intercol competition at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Saturday.

In the first match of a double-header, St Benedict’s romped to a 4-0 win over Signal Hill Secondary. Josiah Ochoa opened the scoring for the La Romaine Lions before Nicholas Bobcome made it 2-0.

Jeremiah Niles gave St Benedict’s a comfortable 3-0 cushion and Ochoa completed his brace to round off the scoring.

In the second match, Fatima defeated Trinity College East 4-2 on penalties after regulation time ended 2-2.

Fatima captain Christian Bailey gave his team the lead in the first half, before Trinity responded with two goals early in the second half to move in front 2-1. Fatima equalised with a penalty in the 59th minute of play as the match ended in a tie.

In the penalty shoot-out, Fatima goal-keeper Tristan Edwards did not only make a save but he converted the winning penalty.

The final between St Benedict’s and Fatima will be played at Hasely Crawford Stadium on Wednesday at 5 pm.

On October 26 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, St Benedict’s defeated Fatima 3-1 to lift the SSFL premiership league crown.