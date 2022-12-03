The UWI Arts Chorale and Steel presents When you Believe

The UWI Arts Chorale -

The UWI Arts Chorale and UWI Arts Steel will be in concert on December 4 under the co-direction of University of the West Indies lecturers, Jessel Murray and Khion De Las.

The concert titled When you Believe starts at 6 pm at St Paul’s Anglican Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando, said a media release.

Presented by the Department of Creative and Festival Arts (DCFA) of The University of The West Indies, the concert will feature an evening of steel and choral music that promises to set your hearts alight with the joys of the Christmas season.

President of the UWI Arts Chorale, Melissa Jimenez shared her excitement with the return to choral activities, “The UWI Arts Chorale is a space where members can bask in the joys of singing while being challenged musically. It’s a space where many can discover their full potential. This year we are back to provide our signature sound that audiences continue to love.”

This is the first joint venture with the UWI Arts Chorale and UWI Arts Steel since the halt of in-person activities in 2020, due to the covid19 pandemic. The concert will showcase a wide array of repertoire with John Rutter’s Gloria being its highlight. Toe tapping musical theatre and spiritual selections will be on display alongside patriotic pieces in honour of the 60th anniversary of Independence in Trinidad and Tobago.

The concert will also be the debut performance of the newly appointed assistant conductor of the chorale, Mark Anthony Peter.

Post-covid, the reconstituted chorale has already presented performances at the UWI Matriculation ceremonies in September and at the opening of the UWI Faculty of Humanities and Education Independence art exhibition at the Rotunda of the Red House in November, the release said.

The UWI Arts Steel remained active during the pandemic with virtual and live performances. In 2022, the ensemble travelled to Martinique for a performance at the 51st Fort-de-France Festival of Culture, where they received multiple standing ovations. Upon their return to Trinidad, the steel performed at Fete Champêtre at the at The UWI, MW Productions’ Iëre x Tabago Choral Jubilee concert, and at the state dinner at President’s House for the President of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali. A virtual performance of Ah Feeling by Lead Pipe and Saddis was released during this time.

Sekou Mc Gregor, captain of the UWI Arts Steel said, “The new and returning members are elated to showcase their talents and face any challenges ahead. “We are a dedicated group of young, professional musicians and we are proud to represent the University alongside the UWI Arts Chorale.”

Tickets are available at The Department of Creative and Festival Arts and from members of participating ensembles.

For more information: e-mail uwi.arts.chorale@gmail.com, uwi.arts.steel@gmail.com or call (868)- 272-3232 or 662 2002 x85440/85454