The power of kindness

THE EDITOR: Too often we underestimate the power of kindness.

We see selfishness and insularity every day in our lives. People go about their business with no care, concern or consideration for anyone else but themselves.

Whether we are aware or not, our actions (or inactions) invariably trigger a series of events involving others with varying outcomes.

When we act selfishly or without regard for others, the reaction usually is negative. However, and this is very important to consider, when we act with kindness and regard to others, the reaction is usually positive.

I unwittingly put the latter hypothesis to the test on Tuesday.

I went to a certain fast food outlet in San Fernando to purchase some chicken and chips. The line to place orders was not too long and I was dead last, with about five people in front of me.

At the head of the line was a heavyset man who barked orders at the counter attendant.

"Put nice pieces of chicken fuh me eh family. I want breast and leg only, no wing or thigh," he ordered in a loud voice.

"Like you eh hear meh or what? Yuh stupid or something? I said nice pieces! Look take dat outta meh box and gimme better pieces of chicken nah. I paying my money yuh know, I ent begging."

As the harried attendant hustled to obey his commands, others in the line clucked their agreement, noting how small the pieces of chicken were.

I told myself silently, "Well if allyuh don't like how the chicken looking go home and cook yuh own damn food."

When came his turn to cash, mister belligerent flung his money at the attendant and instructed her not to put any ice in his cup and to fill it up to the brim. He left without a "thank you."

When it came my turn to place an order, I told the attendant, "Good night miss --- (I called the name which was on a tag on her shirt), how are you?" She looked at me in utter shock.

Then slowly a smile came across her face. "I am fine thank you, a bit tired, but you know how it is."

I replied that I know exactly how "it is." I gave her my order which was a two-piece and one pack of fries.

As we were waiting for the Linx payment to go through, the attendant and I spoke about the state of the country, the floods and how stressful life could be.

I told her that I appreciated the work she did and the service she gave me. I told her not to worry about rude people and the stresses of life. I told her she had a beautiful smile and to get home safely when she finished work.

While I was at the condiments counter and was about to open the box to put some ketchup and pepper in my food, I felt a gentle tap on my shoulder. It was the attendant. With eyes averted and in a small voice she spoke to me. I cannot remember word for word what she said, but it went something like this:

"Sir, thank you for your kind words. You would never know how much they mean to me. I have three young children and am a single mother and I am fighting to keep my head above water."

As I listened, my attention solely on her, she continued.

"Many times when I leave work, I do so with anger and bitterness and sometimes I take it out on my poor children. People are just nasty and don't care that their words can cut through others just like a hot knife through butter. Thank you for your kindness."

As she kept staring at the floor, probably a bit ashamed, I hugged her.

I told she has great value. I told her to keep her focus and always think of her children who look to her not only as mother but also as superwoman. I told her she was my hero.

As I was driving home, I kept thinking about how simple acts of kindness can effect major change in others.

That poor woman, like so many others, can easily be taken over the edge in terms of their mental state and driven to commit unspeakable horrors, all because of the unkindness and selfishness of others.

There are ticking time bombs in our society only needing the right stimulus to explode. With kindness, consideration and respect, we can all play a part in defusing these human time bombs.

Kindness is free and comes with no strings attached. But it can change lives. It can save lives.

As I reached home, got in the kitchen and opened the food box, I found inside five pieces of chicken including three centre breasts and two legs. There were also two packs of fries.

Who says kindness can't come with its own rewards?

Bon appétit.

LEE MERRICK

San Fernando