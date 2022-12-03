Free online arepa workshop

La Casita will celebrate International Arepa Day this Saturday -

The embassy of Colombia in Trinidad and Tobago is offering a free workshop on making arepas for those who speak Spanish and love Latin American food.

The event takes place on December 5 at 1 pm, through the Facebook Live of Colombia Nos Une in the following link: https://www.facebook.com/ColombiaNosUneMRE .

During the workshop, chef Federico Aranega from Arahouse, specialised in the ancestral recipes which make up traditional Latin American kitchens, will explain the techniques to prepare this delicacy present in the food stands in the streets of the Caribbean and the coast of Colombia.

For more info contact Liz Carolina Lozano Garzón, Second Secretary of Cultural Affairs and Communications of the Embassy of Colombia in TT e-mail: liz.lozano@cancilleria.gov.co or or call 628-5656.