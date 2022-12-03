Castro hits 68 to lead Steelpan Players to T10 win

Tion Webster of Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers plays a shot. - Lincoln Holder

TESHAWN Castro struck 68 to propel Steelpan Players to an exciting last-ball win over Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers as matches in the Dream XI Trinidad T10 Blast continued at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Friday.

Chasing 116 for victory, Castro struck six fours and five sixes in his 29-ball innings to lead Steelpan Players to 118/3 in ten overs. Denesh Ramdin chipped in with 27 off 14 balls.

Batting first, Cavaliers scored 115/3 in ten overs with Cephas Cooper cracking 46 off 19 balls with two fours and five sixes and Terrance Hinds hitting 31 not out off 15.

In another match, Soca Kings defeated Rungetters by 45 runs.

Soca Kings posted a mammoth 140/4 in ten overs with Dejourn Charles lashing three fours and five sixes in his innings of 47 off just 14 balls and Jason Mohammed struck 26. Bowling for Rungetters, Uthman Muhammad took 2/28 in two overs.

In response, Rungetters could only manage 95/6. Vikash Mohan tried to steer Rungetters to the target with 39 off 21 balls (one four and four sixes) and Kyle Ramdoo ended unbeaten on 17.

Sunil Narine was unplayable ending with figures of 2/7 in two overs. Fast bowler Jarlarnie Seales picked up 2/23.

Also emerging victorious on Friday were Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers. Scorchers defeated Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants by 31 runs.