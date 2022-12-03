Brathwaite hits 101 not out, but West Indies face uphill task

West Indies' Kragg Brathwaite, right, plays a shot past Australia's Alex Carey on the 3rd day of their first Test in Perth, Australia, on Saturday. (AP Photo)

AN unbeaten century from West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite gave his team a glimmer of hope heading into the final day of the opening Test match against Australia at Perth.

On Saturday, Brathwaite’s 101 not out guided West Indies to 192/3 at stumps on day four chasing a massive 498 for victory. Brathwaite, who scored 64 in the first innings, was more aggressive in the second innings hitting 11 fours in his 166-ball knock. Debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who made 51 in the first innings, struck 45.

Spinner Nathan Lyon is the best bowler so far for Australia grabbing 2/54 in 22 overs.

Earlier in the day, Australia declared their second innings on 182/2 with Marnus Labuschagne lashing 104 not out and David Warner scoring 48. Labuschagne has had a memorable match after scoring 204 in the first innings.

SUMMARISED SCORES

AUSTRALIA 598/4 dec – Marnus Labuschagne 204, Steven Smith 200 not out, Travis Head 99, Usman Khawaja 65; Kraigg Brathwaite 2/65, Kyle Mayers 1/39, Jayden Seales 1/95 and 182/2 dec – M Labuschagne 104 not out, David Warner 48 vs WEST INDIES 283 – Kraigg Brathwaite 64, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 51; Pat Cummins 3/34, Mitchell Starc 3/51, Nathan Lyon 2/61 and 192/3 – K Brathwaite 101 not out, T Chanderpaul 45; N Lyon 2/54.