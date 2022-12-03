Brathwaite hits 101 not out, but West Indies face uphill task
AN unbeaten century from West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite gave his team a glimmer of hope heading into the final day of the opening Test match against Australia at Perth.
On Saturday, Brathwaite’s 101 not out guided West Indies to 192/3 at stumps on day four chasing a massive 498 for victory. Brathwaite, who scored 64 in the first innings, was more aggressive in the second innings hitting 11 fours in his 166-ball knock. Debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who made 51 in the first innings, struck 45.
Spinner Nathan Lyon is the best bowler so far for Australia grabbing 2/54 in 22 overs.
Earlier in the day, Australia declared their second innings on 182/2 with Marnus Labuschagne lashing 104 not out and David Warner scoring 48. Labuschagne has had a memorable match after scoring 204 in the first innings.
SUMMARISED SCORES
AUSTRALIA 598/4 dec – Marnus Labuschagne 204, Steven Smith 200 not out, Travis Head 99, Usman Khawaja 65; Kraigg Brathwaite 2/65, Kyle Mayers 1/39, Jayden Seales 1/95 and 182/2 dec – M Labuschagne 104 not out, David Warner 48 vs WEST INDIES 283 – Kraigg Brathwaite 64, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 51; Pat Cummins 3/34, Mitchell Starc 3/51, Nathan Lyon 2/61 and 192/3 – K Brathwaite 101 not out, T Chanderpaul 45; N Lyon 2/54.
