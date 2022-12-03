12 new High Court judges appointed

Some of the new judges who took the oath of office on December 1 at President's House. Photo courtesy Office of the President

Twelve new judges of the Supreme Court have been sworn in by President Paula-Mae Weekes, in one of the single largest groups appointed together.

A release from the Office of the President said the swearing in ceremony took place at President's House on December 1 which was attended by Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Two former deputy directors of public prosecution George Busby, Tricia Hudlin-Cooper, former Masters of the High Court Mauriceia Joseph, Nalini Singh, Gillian Scotland, wife of Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland, Linda Khan, Sherene Murray-Bailey, former temporary judges Jade Rodriguez, Delisa Noel Christopher, Halcyon Yorke-Young, Nirala Bansee-Sookhai, and former assistant solicitor general Karen Reid.