Too late to stop the flooding disasters?

THE EDITOR: In light of the flooding disaster across our country, it’s difficult to disregard the challenge by Dr Wayne Kublalsingh some time ago in attempting not to stop a highway project, but for those then in charge to reconsider the structure as it was proposed.

He pointed out the potential hazards in interchanging or substituting nature’s natural water courses and the destruction of already scarce greenery. He even went on to recommend an alternative proposal. His proposal was however not only rejected, but he was humiliated by those in charge.

The absence of vigilant analysis before any large-scale state or private project begins can play a pivotal role in the eventual escalation of flooding.

Decades ago, long before the duelling of the Uriah Butler Highway, beginning in the vicinity of the Endeavour flyover right up to the Guayamare area, there used to be what could be called small rivers on parts of both sides of the highway. Residents of the areas used these waterways to plant rice in the appropriate season. They were also a good source for fishes like cascadura, coscarab, guabina (wabeen), etc.

But those were not the only uses of these watercourses. They also provided that vital function of effectively carrying the results of heavy rainwater to the Cunupia and Guayamere Rivers, thereby keeping Endeavour, Charlieville and Chaguanas generally free from extensive flooding.

With all the developments that have taken place in these areas since, everything has changed.

The weather forecast must now be the most looked-at feature of our television news.

And this general pattern can be confirmed in most parts of our country. One only has to ponder on the land modifications that were required for the Bamboo Junction flyover and its nearby huge shopping malls, or the massive industrial development west of the Uriah Butler Highway in the Guayamare area and the resultant flood-prone state they have created in both these areas.

Yes, we need improved roadways, housing, industrial development, etc. What we don’t need are governments that undermine pragmatic evaluation and go on to endorse these developments simply for political and/or personal gain.

Of course as individuals and areas we have our part to play by stopping the thoughtless, irresponsible dumping of bags of garbage in unseen off-road areas, the casual tossing of cans, plastic bottles, etc anywhere after use.

When cautioned about carelessly tossing these items carelessly, we just shrug and move on. But we need to keep in mind there may be thousands of thoughtless people just like us all around. Our actions add up and have serious results.

Does Kublalsingh, or anyone else, have advice to offer the present administration and private developers to prevent – or even undo – what clearly looks like flooding for a long time to come, more so given the global climate changes?

Or, after the billions spent on humungous physical changes (nationwide) on nature’s natural courses, is it too late?

LLOYD RAGOO

Chaguanas