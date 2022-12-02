The police need some help from whistleblowers

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: As the flood waters subside, ask yourself this: Would the devastation have been any less had the Caroni River banks not been interfered with? It has been alleged that important structures to keep the river banks safe were removed. The evidence of the removal of these river-bank-strengthening features is being shown on social media through aerial photographs.

As we say in TT, evidence is evidence.

Human suffering is not about the political and social divide. As I always say, there are only two main political parties worth voting for in TT. The PNM and the UNC. All other contenders are mere political window dressing as both parties enjoy extensive support bases. Nobody can beat that.

Where the political problems might democratically lie, derives from interference from within both parties. But let us not go down that particular road today. We flooded out.

The majority of the UNC supporters reside in the low-lying, flood-prone lands in central and south Trinidad. I am not going to quote the extensive reach of the Caroni flood waters, or why this geographical divide has naturally occurred. Too much flood waters all over the place.

Climate change is so severe it is downright cruel to make things worse by removing the structures that can prevent some of the horrendous water invasion.

Who is self-harming the UNC family homes and businesses?

The police say if you see something, say something. Murders have crossed the 550 mark because citizens are not saying enough to support police endeavour. Same thing with the illegal removal of soil from the river banks. The flood statistics are murderous. The loss of income to farmers is another form of murder and mayhem.

I challenge anyone to say that a PNM government does not care about losses to families. It has to find the money to compensate those citizens in need, even if it is from the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF).

For both Gopaul luck and Seepaul luck to kick in, the police and we the people could do with some help from whistleblowers.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin