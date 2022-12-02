Say ‘we in charge’ and resign

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Boris Johnson, former prime minister of the UK, resigned after partying.

Liz Truss, former prime minister of the UK, resigned for failing in her mandate to stimulate the economy.

The mantra given by the TT Government is: “We in charge.”

Devastating floods all over the country, “We in charge.”

Ministers partying, “We in charge.”

Four divers allowed to die, “We in charge.”

Will the Prime Minister or any minister say “we in charge” and resign?

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity