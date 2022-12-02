Political football at Qatar World Cup

Japanese fans at the World Cup. AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: The World Cup in Qatar is by far the most politicised sporting event to grace the Earth. Isn’t the game about kicking the ball with your feet? Why argue over calling it soccer?

The stadiums are amazing and are engineering masterpieces. Look at the rest of Qatar, why the uproar now? Qatar always had a domestic league where famous players go to spend their final days, for instance Xavi Hernandez and Santi Cazorla. All national teams have players who have dual citizenship or have some mixed heritage, so why can’t Qatar?

They have the money, it's their money, so let them invest how they want to. Just like Saudi Arabia, Iran and Australia, Qatar wants to elevate its football prowess to compete on the global stage. In a few years they could be causing bigger upsets than Morocco and Japan?

I genuinely don’t get the rainbow colours bacchanal, it's men’s football. Come on man, just let those guys play the game. Why is extra-time an issue? If something isn’t broken, why fix it?

On the flip side, I agree with the stadium ban on alcohol. If it means I can drive a Ferrari on silky-smooth roads, count me in. However, if there needs to be a protest at the World Cup, a Trini in the stands should hold up a sign saying, “Rowley must go!”

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas