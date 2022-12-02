Nutrimix gives 9% price cut for Xmas

File photo: National Flour Mills and Nutrimix flour products on sale at a supermarket in San Juan. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE COUNTRY Pride brand of flour products will cost nine per cent less until December 31, as part of a Christmas promotion announced by Nutrimix Flour Mills on Tuesday, when the price cut took effect.

In a statement, the company said it "wanted to give back to its customers, especially in view of price increases on flour products that...occurred earlier this year."

In June, Nutrimix followed National Flour Mills in announcing a ten per cent increase on the prices of its Country Pride and Nutrimix Premium Grade products.

Nutrimix said it would fully absorb the price reduction "as it recognises these are challenging times for families."

Rajiv Diptee, president of the Supermarkets Association of TT (SATT) was quoted in the statement as saying, "What the company's initiative effectively demonstrates is refreshingly aligned to the heartbeat of the needs of consumers.

"This comes at a particularly poignant period when these savings can reflect a sigh of relief for families heading into the Yuletide season."

In addition to the reduced prices, the company is offering a free kilogramme (kg) bag of flour for every ten bags bought, and one free two-kg bag (bale) of flour for every ten bales bought.

The price differences are: $1.48 per two kg bag of all-purpose flour; $1.70 per two kg bag of bakers' flour; $1.48 per two kg bag of wholewheat flour; $1.53 per 2kg bag of cake flour; $8.34 per ten kg bag of bakers' flour; $758 per ten kg bag of all-purpose flour.

Nutrimix said it is also co-ordinating with SATT "to ensure these cost savings are passed on to our loyal Country Pride customers." The promotion, it said, runs wherever the two-kg and ten-kg products are sold.