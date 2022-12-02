Nicholas Sookdeosingh (87) leads Rungetters to 36-run win in Dream XI T10

Rungetters Blue Devils Nicholas Sookdeosingh - Lincoln Holder

ANOTHER brilliant knock of 87 from Rungetters Blue Devils opening batsman Nicholas Sookdeosingh affirmed the defending Dream XI T10 Blast champions a 36-run victory over Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants when action continued at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Thursday.

Sookdeosingh’s power knock came from 38 balls and entailed five sixes and 11 fours. He, alongside Joshua James (32) led Rungetters to 135/3 after ten overs.

In reply, Leatherback Giants had fair contributions from Kjorn Ottley (27), and Ewart Nicholson and Vikesh Harrylochan (both scored 25) but were unable to get over the line.

In the end, they tallied 99/6 after 10 with Aamir Ali (2/10) topping the bowling for Rungetters. Christopher Vincent (1/16) and Vishan Jagassar (1/21) snagged one each.

In the second match at 3.30pm, Steelpan Players defeated Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by eight wickets.

Scorchers batted first and got to 99/6 led by openers Tion Webster (31) and Kamil Pooran (27). Kashtri Singh (2/12) was Steelpan Players’ best bowler.

In their turn at the crease, former West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman Dinesh Ramdin slammed an unbeaten 79 to almost singlehandedly chase down to target.

Steelpan Players raced to a victorious 102/2 from 9.3 overs with Jyd Goolie (16) the only other real contributor with the bat.

Up to press time on Thursday, the final match between Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers and Soca Kings was still ongoing.