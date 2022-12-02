House supports debate on flooding

Barataria/ San Juan MP Saddam Hosein -

THE House of Representatives on Friday supported a motion filed by Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein to debate the flooding which occurred in different parts of Trinidad this week as a definite matter of urgent public importance.

Hosein said the flooding caused significant destruction of property, displaced safe living conditions and hindered the lives of thousands of citizens.

He said thousands of citizens had been evacuated from their homes and could not return because of continued flooding.

"Water levels are reported to be extremely high in some areas, while many have been placed in life-threatening situations at their homes."

Vehicles, food supplies and appliances have been damaged by floodwater.

Hosein said, "There are many areas where there are no supplies of proper drinking water and water for cleaning, which poses further threats to health, given possible spread of diseases."

He claimed the Government had failed to provide adequate relief, compensation and medical help and to mobilise manpower and equipment to effectively assist people affected by flooding.

Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde ruled that the matter qualified as a matter of definite urgent public importance.

The House voted for debate on Hosein's motion to begin around 6 pm on Friday.