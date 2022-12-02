Five Rivers, Miracle Ministries cop Girls’ Intercol zonal titles

Five Rivers Secondary School captain Sharne Williams (C) is presented with the winner’s trophy by Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) president Merere Gonzales(L) after her team beat San Juan North Secondary in the SSFL Coca-Cola Girls Intercol East Zone final, at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, on Thursday. Five Rivers won 3-0. - ROGER JACOB

FIVE Rivers Secondary lifted the 2022 Coca-Cola Girls Intercol east zone title after trumping San Juan North 3-0 at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar on Thursday.

Two goals from striker Luann Craig, in the 20th and 52nd minutes, and another from Janella Walcott in the 74th, were good enough to shut out San Juan North and crown Five Rivers zonal champions.

Additionally, Miracle Ministries also hoisted the tournament’s central zone title after ousting Holy Faith Convent Couva 3-1 in Thursday’s final at Ato Boldon Stadium, Balmain, Couva.