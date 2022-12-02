Five Rivers, Miracle Ministries cop Girls’ Intercol zonal titles
FIVE Rivers Secondary lifted the 2022 Coca-Cola Girls Intercol east zone title after trumping San Juan North 3-0 at Larry Gomes Stadium in Malabar on Thursday.
Two goals from striker Luann Craig, in the 20th and 52nd minutes, and another from Janella Walcott in the 74th, were good enough to shut out San Juan North and crown Five Rivers zonal champions.
Additionally, Miracle Ministries also hoisted the tournament’s central zone title after ousting Holy Faith Convent Couva 3-1 in Thursday’s final at Ato Boldon Stadium, Balmain, Couva.
