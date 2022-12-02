Educate all the foreign children too

THE EDITOR: It is imperative we educate all incoming foreign children. No ifs, whys, buts or maybes.

Every child in TT has the right to education. Education helps children reach their maximum potential and teaches them to respect others’ rights and fundamental liberties.

No discrimination, a child's best interest, the right to life, survival and development, the child's freedom to express opinions are pertinent to education.

Children must be able to go to a safe place to rest and recharge so they are ready to study. Children cannot learn when they don't feel protected or are experiencing emotional distress. Safe spaces are tools for social emotional development, self-control, classroom management.

Education empowers. Education enlightens. When you are abroad would you not want your children educated?

Who benefits from an uneducated TT? We all know the answer only too well.

Let us do what is right because it is right. Educate all children in TT, local and foreign.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town