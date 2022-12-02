Despers panyard ideal for car park

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: The letter below was sent to Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez a few days ago. I received no response so I assumed he was very busy and not able to read my e-mail. I then decided to send my suggestions in the letter to Newsday for consideration.

Good morning, Mr Mayor. I read your article in the newspaper about the shopping plans for Port of Spain. On that note I have a comment to make and it is to do with Edward Street.

I don’t know if anything has changed recently but the last time I came into Port of Spain vehicles were parked on both sides of the street, the drivers ignoring the “no parking” signs and interfering with the flow of traffic by reducing it to one lane.

I don’t come into Port of Spain that often so I am not sure if the same applies to the other streets.

The city really needs more parking spaces. I suggested in a letter a couple years ago that the large parcel of land at the corner of Tragarete Road and Victoria Avenue, where Desperadoes steelband is situated, would be the ideal place for a multi-storey car park shared with Desperadoes.

People would be able to park at that location and walk to downtown, with nice shade trees planted on the pavements adding more greenery to Port of Spain.

GERARD DUVAL

Petit Valley