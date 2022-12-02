College Boy Jesse gives thanks in new song featuring Blaxx's vocals

College Boy Jesse -

JESSE “College Boy Jesse” Stewart is giving thanks for life with the release of his first single, Signal, as the new lead singer of D’All Starz band, after the death of his mentor and former band frontman Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart.

The song features vocals by Blaxx, who died on March 28 of covid19, and Grenadian producer, songwriter and artiste Andrew “Hitz” Phillip,

Stewart said itcalls on the fans of soca music to signal to all those who survived the pandemic – to celebrate the “return to the road” for the upcoming Carnival 2023 season.

“As we know a lot of us lost a lot of people in the last two years. It is about highlighting the fact that we survived. Put up yuh hand and signal for meh.

“We are about to return to the road. So I think we are calling out for all the survivors to signal for those who have survived to make it back on the road – the masqueraders, the bandleaders, the pan players, the feters.”

Stewart said Signal is all about giving thanks for life, which is affirmed by the song’s opening verse, which says: "Thank the father for this life, time has come to fete as one, again/Get the worries off your mind, come in front and let’s have fun again."

Since its release two weeks ago, Stewart said, the feedback has been tremendous. Last week, the song was number 18 on streaming platform Soca Source, which tracks all the streaming and downloading of soca music across the world.

“We have the radio stations also showing love. We have the digital platforms with the fans of soca across the world showing support.”

The band performed the song for the first time at Runaway event on November 9, Stewart said it was an emotional experience.

“To actually have a song with Blaxx and not be on the stage sharing it with him was emotional. But exciting times to share the music with the Trinidad fans of soca.

“People were just listening because they couldn’t believe that we lost Blaxx, but he is still sharing new music. And having me there to share the legacy in a collaboration was special.”

Exciting times in my career

The reigning Groovy Soca Monarch said he is blessed to be a part of D’All Starz band, in spite of the increased responsibility as the lead singer. Contrary to what many may think, he doesn’t feel any pressure from the public to live up to Blaxx’s legacy.

“When they called on me to join the band, I was called to join Blaxx in the forefront. It wasn’t a situation where it was just me alone out there. They believed in my abilities, and this is the energy that I am getting from them. So I don’t really feel any pressure at all. I am really happy for the attention that the responsibility gives.

“Overall it has been nothing less than a blessing…definitely exciting times in my career.”

Stewart, who has been putting out music since 2009, said he’s happy more people are paying attention to his music since he took the reins of the band.

“Sometimes it feels like people not paying attention, so now that I am in this position, I am happy that they could pay attention and appreciate my work.”

He's excited to perform with the band for the upcoming Carnival season to show his growth as an artist.

“Now I am in the forefront, being backed by a legendary band, so it shows new growth in my career from since the last Carnival, which is the one where I won the Groovy Monarch – and to now face a new Carnival season leading a band. So I am excited for the events, excited for every aspect of Carnival. Carnival feeds our industry and feeds our culture so it is exciting times for us.

“As much as Blaxx left his legacy, I am also building my legacy. I competed against him in the monarch the last time, and I did what I had to do, and I am excited to lead them in a youthful way.”

Stewart said he wants to target new audiences and platforms to push soca music forward.

“I love the music so much I don’t want to see it die in my time. I want to ensure that I can do something that could keep it growing for the future, and not just for our diaspora, or West Indians. It makes no sense that I am involved in this music for 30 years, singing for the same people. My objective is to truly push the bar and to target other audiences and new platforms.”

He said it was time to do away with only creating soca music for Carnival, saying more needed to be done to better manage the business aspect of the industry.

“We talking Grammy, but we don’t know how to become members of the recording academy, or to even vote for Grammys, and these are the types of moves I am trying to make in the right way as an entertainer.

“I have been making attempts to just not create music for the season but to create concepts (so) that we could listen to the music throughout the year. Soca music is not just about jump and wave and wine. It really has substance that we could listen to, that could keep us happy and uplifted.”

To find out more about Stewart’s journey with D’All Starz band, visit his website at collegeboyjesse.com or his social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) with the social media handle @collegeboyjes