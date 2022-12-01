Useless signs on the Avenue

THE EDITOR: I would like to inform the authorities that the “No Parking” signs on Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, are useless if the law is not enforced.

The signs instruct that parking is prohibited on the northern side between 6-9 am. However, at the Anna Street junction there are always vehicles parked on that side as drivers stop to buy doubles from the vendor nearby, causing an unnecessary buildup of traffic heading east.

Surely this matter is a simple fix.

Thanks for your co-operation.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail