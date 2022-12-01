Steelpan Players impress with nine-wicket win over Rungetters in Dream XI T10

Fides Limited Scarlet Ibis Scorchers Tion Webster. - Lincoln Holder

A fearless opening stance of 96 runs from Teshawn Castro (57 runs from 15 balls) and Denesh Ramdin (46 not out from 17), partnered with another blistering performance from Jyd Goolie (41 runs from 13), propelled Steelpan Players to a gritty nine-wicket win over Rungetters Blue Devils at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Wednesday.

Batting first, defending Dream XI T10 Blast champions Rungetters also showed class with the bat as they piled on a hefty target of 150/1 after ten overs.

Joshua James scored 69 runs from 24 balls, Nicholas Sookeosingh played an unbeaten 51 runs from 26 balls and skipper Vikash Mohan got 15.

Despite chasing a tough target, Steelpan Players’ top order showed mettle as Castro slammed seven sixes and three fours, Ramdin three sixes and four fours and Goolie, four sixes and three fours, to steer them to an emphatic nine-wicket triumph, with an impressive 15 balls to spare.

Earlier in the day, however, Steelpan Players were defeated by 25 runs courtesy Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

Sent in to bat, Scorchers got to 136/2 after ten overs with Tion Webster lashing a brazen 77 from 33 balls. Opener Kamil Pooran hit 27 from 16 deliveries.

In their turn at the crease, Aaron Alfred was Steelpan Players’ best batsman with 33 runs, while Jahron Alfred finished on 15 not out. The likes of Ramdin, Goolie and Castro did not fire this time and Steelpan Players could only muster up 111/6/.

Doing the damage with the ball for Scorcers was Dexter Sween (2/13) and Khary Pierre (2/28).

And in the final match, Cocrico Cavaliers beat Scorchers by 23 runs. Cocrico Cavaliers scored 100.7 with Amir Jangoo (39) top scoring and Webster (2/16) leading the Scorchers’ bowling.

In reply, Scorchers were restricted to 77/8 with Daron Cruickshank (23) best with the bat and Adrian Cooper and Jabari Mills, both finishing on 2/10 for Cocrico Cavaliers.