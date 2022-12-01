Solving our flooding problem permanently

THE EDITOR: In south Florida there are few basements. That is mainly because of the very high water table. In some area water is merely three feet below the surface.

South Florida is also affected by its close proximity to the sea. Consequently, during heavy rains and storms it is prone to flooding. To alleviate flooding in most communities, manmade lakes have been constructed to absorb the excess water.

Artificial water catchment basins work. The one constructed on South Quay worked until it was allowed to fill up with silt and debris.

It is noteworthy that when Floridians expect hurricanes and exceedingly heavy rains, they dredge the lakes to ensure they can absorb the excess water.

In TT, similar artificial lakes can be constructed in most of the flood-prone areas. These ponds can be populated with fish and become attractive places of recreation during the dry season.

In Florida many of its lakes have water fountains and artificial lighting that make them a focal point of the surrounding community.

Why then are we not using this inexpensive method of flood control? Perhaps because all that is required are one or two excavators and periodic drenching. That method does not require expensive pumps and piping. It also does not require the services of engineers, except for the initial construction. That is unattractive to politicians.

Whether it is using gravity to augment our water distribution system, building catchment basins, having gun courts and structured police patrols, planting corn where sugarcane once grew, or using the grasslands to support livestock, the solutions to the ills that confront the people of TT are not attractive to the two major political parties, unless they allow for some level of cronyism or nepotism.

It pains me to see the suffering of our people continuing all because governments do not feel the need to listen to their patriots. It is like “stick break in their ears.”

Will the current Government ever end the practice of everyone able to generate licence plates for their vehicles? Unlikely. Will the Government use the unexpected extra funding from the energy sector to invest in food production, tourism, sports and modern education to be able to withstand the economic challenges that are inevitable? Unlikely.

It is sad when the response to suffering are hampers and handouts. The aim should be to prevent such suffering.

Climate change is real and flooding will not go away. There must be a concerted effort to either change the attitude of our politicians or change them by electing people who care about the future of the country.

