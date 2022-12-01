Met Service discontinues riverine flood alert

A regiment truck used to carry supplies to people affected by flood in Mafeking Village, Mayaro on November 30. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Met Office has discontinued its riverine flood alert.

In a statement on Thursday, it said river levels across Trinidad were well below their thresholds and no longer posed a threat to the surrounding communities.

It said localised ponding/flooding persisted in some areas. However, a gradual decrease in the water levels was expected.

The office advised people to monitor the weather and river levels before venturing out and avoid areas with floodwater.

It also advised people to monitor updates from official sources and plan safety measures, including food and water emergency supplies.

On Wednesday, at 10.27 am, the Met Office had extended the riverine flood alert to Thursday at 12 pm. Many areas across the country such as Mafeking, Mayaro, Bamboo #2, part of Caroni, El Carmen, Barrackpore were flooded after significant rain since November 26.

People can get more information at www.metoffice.gov.tt/ and www.odpm.gov.tt.