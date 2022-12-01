Holy Name claim North Zone Intercol crown

St Joseph’s Convent’s Hannah Vieira (L) vies for the ball during the SSFL Girls Division Coca-Cola Intercol final against Holy Name Convent, on Wednesday, at the St Mary’s Grounds, St Clair. - SUREASH CHOLAI

HOLY Name Convent won the Secondary Schools Football League Coca Cola North Zone Girls Intercol final at St Mary’s College Ground in St Clair on Wednesday.

Holy Name clinched the title with a 3-1 win over St Joseph’s Convent Port of Spain. Jessica Harragin of Holy Name won a hamper and a medal for being the player of the match.

St Benedict’s College stormed into the semi-final of the Coca Cola Intercol Boys competition with an emphatic 6-0 win over Chaguanas North Secondary at Fatima College Ground in Mucurapo.

St Benedict’s captain Tarik Lee gave his team a narrow 1-0 lead at half-time, before the floodgates opened in the second half.

Jaden Grant got the ball rolling in the second half, before Ephraim Browne made it 3-0.

An own goal added to the woes of Chaguanas North to make it 4-0.

Malacai Webb made it 5-0 and Lee rounded off the scoring.

St Benedict’s dominated the match attempting 21 shots during the contest.

The semifinals will take place on Saturday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo. St Benedict’s will play Signal Hill Secondary at 3 pm and Fatima College will meet Trinity College East at 5 pm.