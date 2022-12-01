FaajiXP: African cultures celebrated

The UWI Afrikan Society performs at FaajiXP at Big Black Box, Murray Street, Port of Spain. -

Dressed in clothing which represents varying African cultures while dancing to Afrobeats and eating suya is a pretty good way to spend a night out. This is what patrons at FaajiXP experienced on Friday at the Big Black Box in Port of Spain.

Hosted by Nigerian-born Salvation Yalams, the event was promoted as "bridging the gap between motherland and diaspora."

If you're an Afrobeats fan, the event would have been ideal for you as DJs Taquille, Agent B and King James blessed patrons' ears with a variety of sounds from across the continent.

It also featured performances from KillaBee, Neon Pantha, Rose Gold Bently and rapso legends 3canal, who brought on Gyazette to share the stage with them.

The UWI Afrikan Society also graced the stage with amazing drumology and choreography that kept the crowd moving.

A food-inclusive event, attendees got to enjoy suya – a nutty, spiced meat dish, including plantain – with options of chicken or lamb.

There were also prizes for best dressed and everyone who attended got tsaraba (a goodie bag) to take home which included snacks and games.

Yalams was thankful for the turnout and support, especially as people braved the rain to be there.

He told Newsday that despite the rain, "Eventually, everything played out exactly how we thought it was going to play out.

"The feedback (has been) amazing. People enjoyed it."

He said many people are telling him that they refuse to miss the next event, so he hopes the turnout next time around is even bigger.