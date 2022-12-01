Devaluation is inevitable

THE EDITOR: The restructuring of the energy sector is going to lead inevitably to devaluation.

In the first scenario Government will be pressing the sector to allow advances and even official non-contract kickbacks to the Government, to allow it to meet its ongoing and new commitments, to be set off later against things to be identified.

These later things would include devaluation to make them "balance" according to the minds of those involved.

In the second scenario, those in command will positively affirm similar impending courses of action and prescribe devaluation ahead of their actualisation.

Devaluation would be more notional than real, based as it is on the particular arrangements now holding in the energy sector, but the impact on the people will be real.

It is very telling that the nation is now going into the eighth year of the Rowley government with no flood-control infrastructure outline. There is neither a true sovereign foresight nor even a true sovereign hindsight.

It is precisely the "condition" that drove the "strategic reorganising" that excluded and occluded the nation from its own resource exploitation advantages. Yet there is an even deeper pathology.

The principle of ministerial responsibility relies on members of Cabinet to hold the Prime Minister accountable and this ethic does not exist in the particular community forming this Government.

Thus there is no rule of law; Parliament is not a place of responsibility; the Constitution is not the guide; the common good is neither the priority nor is it a measure in any consideration of the public good.

