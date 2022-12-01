Contempt for people of Trinidad and Tobago by Desalcott

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - David Reid

THE EDITOR: I was truly amazed to read a report that hours after the Desalination Company of TT (Desalcott) agreed to halt its maintenance works until the country normalised following the flood woes, the company said it was going ahead with its planned maintenance works.

What is even more astounding is that Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales had stated that upon his intervention Desalcott had taken the decision to immediately halt the planned maintenance and disruption and continue to provide the 40 million gallons of water it is contracted to supply.

From all information the shutdown is not a result of an emergency and as such could have been postponed.

The Desalcott decision appears to be contemptuous to the minister and by extension the Government and people of Trinidad. It reeks of arrogance and borders on insulting the largest and perhaps the only customer of Desalcott.

The people of the country are reeling under the worst floods in its history and it is a time when they need support from all agencies involved. This lack of understanding and empathy by Desalcott needs to be strongly rebuked and condemned.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando