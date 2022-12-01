Australia declares on mammoth 598/4 v West Indies

West Indies legend Brian Lara, left, greets opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul at a West Indies training session in Australia. Photo courtesy Cricket West Indies

West Indies Test debutant Tagenarine Chanderpaul (47 not out) and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (18 not out) closed day two of the opening Test against Australia in Perth on 74 without loss, after the hosts declared their first innings on a mammoth 598/4 earlier on.

The Aussies resumed on the second day on 293/2, with overnight batsmen Marnu Labuschagne (204) and Steven Smith (200 not out) each going on to notch double centuries.

Labuschagne and Smith’s impressive 251-run partnership was broken by West Indies captain and spinner Brathwaite, who had him edge into the gloves of wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

Number four batsman Travis Head combined with Smith to lead the hosts to 598. When Head perished on an agonising 99 runs, bowled by Brathwaite, the Aussies chose to declare.

Brathwaite topped the bowling with 2/65, while Kyle Mayers (1/39) and Jayden Seales (1/95) also contributed with the ball.

When play resumed, Chanderpaul and Brathwaite had a firm start to their hefty chase. The Guyanese youngster struck six fours and even bravely pulled pacer Pat Cummins for six, while the maroon skipper played a strong supporting role.

Chanderpaul scored his 47 in 73 balls while Brathwaite resumes on 18 runs from 79 deliveries.

Day three bowls off on Thursday from 10.20pm.

AUSTRALIA 598/4 (152.4) – Marnus Labuschagne 204, Steven Smith 204 not out, Travis Head 99, Usman Khawaja 65; Kraigg Brathwaite 2/65, Kyle Mayers 1/39, Jayden Seales 1/95 vs WEST INDIES 74/0 (25) – Tagenarine Chanderpaul 47 not out, Kraigg Brathwaite 18 not out.