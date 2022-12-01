5 content creation tips with Omi868

Content creator Omkar Lal is known as omi868. -

As a business owner trying to build your brand online, raise awareness and sell your products or services, you are undoubtedly going to have to learn how to create content.

That content needs to educate, entertain or inspire your ideal clients and move them toward making a purchasing decision.

Creating content is

not hiring a graphic designer or videographer just to make an ad that gives us the gist of your product and the price, although many businesses still like to omit the price in their social posts.

However, to succeed on social media in particular, regardless of what platform you are going to use, you will need to master content creation. From time to time, I like to interview content creators who have built a healthy and engaged community on their channels and ask them for tips.

It’s nice to get their perspectives: that way you can take away something from those who have found success on social media.

I reached out to Omkar Lal, better known to the world as Omi868, and I asked Omi to give us five tips on creating content.

Here’s what Omi had to say:

1. Find something you’re passionate about

I’ve found that when you’re passionate about something, it helps in the long run. Over time, creating content can sometimes feel like work/ task. However when you’re passionate about something, it gives you that motivation you need to push through. It also allows you to put your best self forward, and that transcends into the quality of the content you produce.

2. Be consistent

Another piece of advice I’d give someone who plans on starting off creating content is to be consistent. I know sometimes it can be discouraging to put out content and then it may not get the desired traction you’d hope for, but being consistent also helps in the long run. It gives you a greater chance of building your following. and even getting your content recognised by the algorithm as something consistent for people to engage.

3. Be genuine and your authentic self

As time progresses, we often notice that one thing that’s ironically consistent is changing trends.

While engaging in trends can be helpful, it’s important to acknowledge if these trends are in alignment with who you are and what you hope to represent (brand). Trying to pretend to be something alternative to yourself in hopes of gaining favour with the potential audience will only last for so long, as people have a keen sense of when someone is being authentic or not.

Not to mention it may take a lot of time, resources, and energy to keep up a facade, where you can invest these same variables into creating something or a brand that is in true alignment and representation of who you are.

4. Step out of your comfort zone and take risks

While it’s easy to stay within the confines of your comfort zones, taking risks and trying new endeavours (while intimidating) can be the difference between staying stagnant as a content creator or gaining an edge in the creative space, which can help boost your online presence and become more appealing to different audiences.

5. Have fun with it

Finally, and most importantly: have fun with it.

It’s easy to get carried away with the stress, expectations, criticism, and just general pressure of being a content creator in the social media space.

It’s your responsibility to ensure that whatever you’re doing makes you happy. It adds joy and a sense of purpose and fulfilment to your everyday life. It’s one of those things where you understand that “it’s not always about the destination but more so the journey.”

That’s why I believe in taking time to have fun with content creation and never missing the opportunity to acknowledge and be grateful for all the highlights (big or small) that may come along the way.

Thank you, Omi, for your sound advice!

Omi is also an extremely talented landscape artist – go check out his page, ShadedbyOmi, on Instagram to see his work.

Whether you are a business looking to create content or someone who is looking to share their gifts with the world via social media, these tips are sound.

Remember, everyone’s results will look different because we all have different goals for social media. Some use social media to land a job, others to drum up business, some to gain brand deals and then some just use it as an outlet.

Always remember that everybody uses social media differently. Don’t compare your journey, because everybody is going to have different results since their goals are different.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean entrepreneurs to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms. To learn more, visit KeronRose.com or check out the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/Google Podcast.