TTEC crews wait for flood water to subside to restore power

WATER TAXI: Disaster volunteer Edwin Amrit leads a dinghy through chest-high floodwaters in Bamboo #2 where several stranded families had to be rescued. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - ANGELO MARCELLE

Several teams from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) are waiting for floodwaters to subside and roads to be cleared before electricity can be restored in different communities across Trinidad.

Speaking during a virtual media briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales reported that while the commission was aware of several communities without electricity, there were several challenges preventing the work of technicians.

Noting that floodwaters were still high in several communities, Gonzales said crews dispatched to areas were waiting for the flood to subside before beginning their work.

He also noted that roads blocked by debris caused by landslips were also a problem to crews trying to access the communities.

Despite this, Gonzales was optimistic that affected residents would be reconnected as soon as it was safe for the technicians to access the affected power lines.

"In Nabee Road, Bamboo No 2, crews were dispatched but unable to access the community owing to high floodwaters.

"In Manzanilla Main Road, Manzanilla there are 20 homes without electricity, they continue to await receding floodwaters and to have the 20 impacted homes reconnected.

"In Upper Bushe Street, Maitagual, San Juan, landslides and trees continue to block the pathway preventing crews from restoring electricity supply to three customers.

"In Cedar Grove Road, Mayaro, rising floodwaters continue to impede the TTEC efforts to restore the supply once those floodwaters recede we expect the impacted customers will return to the electricity supply."

Gonzales also reported that 13 water treatment plants were operational with three facilities still facing difficulties.

Referring to the Quarry Water Treatment Plant in Valencia, Gonzales said he anticipated that it would return to normal over the next 24 hours and work would be done overnight in Caura.