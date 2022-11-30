Strike Squad shares memories with children at St Peter's

Strike Squad players Brian Williams, left, Kerry Jamerson, third from left, and Clayton Morris, second from right, with staff of the St Peters Private Primary School in Pointe-a-Pierre. -

MEMBERS of the Strike Squad paid a visit to St Peter's Private Primary School in Pointe-a-Pierre recently to celebrate Universal Children’s Day and to share memories of the 1990 Road to Italy.

November 19, 2022 marked the 33rd anniversary of the match between TT and USA at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo which decided who would qualify for the 1990 World Cup in Italy. USA won 1-0 and earned a spot at the World Cup.

Strike Squad captain Clayton Morris, Brian Williams and Kerry Jamerson were among those who spoke to the children and did football drills with them.

The children were not born when the Strike Squad narrowly missed out on a spot at the World Cup, but the players showed the students photographs and T-shirts and told stories about the World Cup campaign.

The students wore T-shirts of the popular teams competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including France and Brazil.