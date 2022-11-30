Stop the violence against women

THE EDITOR: I pen this letter with a desire to touch the heart, awaken the conscience and expose the abuse being perpetuated against the women and children in this country.

My family member was physically beaten by her child’s father with their child in her arms at her home, causing injury and emotional trauma to both her and the child. I’m trying to understand how and why this man was given access to the child and isn’t in jail. Access not only to the child but also to the mother. What about protecting both mother and child?

Violence of any form against our women and children is not acceptable, it is not excusable and it will never be tolerable. This violence must stop but it must start with the police and the judicial system. Both have failed the women in this country.

SELENA ALI

via e-mail