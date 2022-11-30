Public Utilities Ministry: Rain may continue during dry season

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales at his ministry’s office in Port of Spain. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Public Utilities Ministry is warning that above-average rainfall may continue into 2023.

The ministry attributed the statement to a press release from the World Meteorological Organisation.

It said the reason for this is the La Niña phenomenon, which it described as a "the large-scale cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, coupled with changes in the tropical atmospheric circulation, namely winds, pressure and rainfall."

The ministry added that the Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology recently said the probability of the region experiencing above-normal rainfall into January of next year is 45 per cent.

"...While from February-April, there will be a 50 per cent probability of above-normal rainfall in the southern Caribbean."

It said November 2022 has been this country's wettest since 1946.

The Met Service, it said, "will continue to monitor the weather conditions in and around TT for the purpose of providing timely, accurate and relevant meteorological information and advice to the public."