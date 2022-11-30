Jyd Goolie leads Steelpan Players to win vs Soca Kings in Dream XI T10

Steelpan Players’ batsman Jyd Goolie - (CWI Media)

Jyd Goolie’s fearless, unbeaten knock of 55 from 17 balls led Steelpan Players to a gutsy eight-wicket win over Soca Kings at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on Tuesday, when match 20 of the Dream XI T10 Blast bowled off.

When Soca Kings batted first, the Jason Mohammed-led unit put on an impressive batting display to get to 137/5 after ten overs.

Mohammed led all scorers with his 25 runs from 15 balls (two sixes, one four) while Sion Hackett executed an undefeated knock of 23 runs from eight balls (three sixes, one four).

Wicketkeeper/batsman Dejourn Charles also made 20 from ten deliveries while openers Kirstan Kallicharan and Sunil Narine got 18 and 16 respectively.

Steelpan Players pacer Teshawn Castro finished with figures of 2/18.

In their turn at the crease, Steelpan Players openers Castro (36) and Denesh Ramdin (27) showed grit in their daunting chase. The pair was ruthless and piled on 58 runs from 23 balls before Castro was caught out by Jarlarnie Seales off Chadeon Raymond’s bowling.

Before his dismissal, Castro peppered Raymond’s first four deliveries by smashing one six and three fours consecutively. New batsman Goolie and Ramdin added just eight runs more as the latter was trapped leg before by a questionably high delivery from Narine.

Aaron Alfred joned Goolie and the middle and together, they led Steelpan Strikers to a commanding win. Goolie lashed seven sixes and one four in his unbeaten 55 while Alfred chipped in with 13 from nine.

In the earlier match, defending champions Rungetters Blue Devils continue to impress as they beat Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by nine wickets.

Scorchers batted first and were guided to 105/5 after 60 balls. Middle-order batsman Dexter Sween had a cameo knock of 46 from 17 balls (five sixes, one four) while Kamil Pooran (18) and Derone Davis (15 not out) supported.

Rungetters spinner Navin Bidaisee picked up 3/11.

Set at 106 for victory, Rungetters made light work of the target as Nicholas Sookdeosingh blasted a quick-fire 59 not out from 25 balls while skipper and fellow opener Vikash Mohan scored 31.

Hakeem Mitchell also finished unbeaten on 11.

Up to press time on Tuesday, the third match between Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers and Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants was still in play.

Wednesday’s matches will see Steelpan Players up against Scorchers (noon), Steelpan Players in action once more versus Rungetters (3pm) and Cocrico Cavaliers face Scorchers (5:30pm) in the final match.