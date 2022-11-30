Drains missing vital filter grills

THE EDITOR: While flooding is at the forefront of public attention, has anyone noticed that most of our street drains do not have filter grills to prevent the accumulation of debris where it cannot be easily cleaned? It’s no surprise, since road and pavement works seem to use unskilled labour without ensuring that standards are met.

Similarly, the poor state of pothole repair is primarily because successful road repair requires skilled workers, not whoever decided to show up for work at the local corporation.

Also, the state of pavements are an obstacle to the differently abled, and sometimes the fully abled. Five minutes on Google shows the difference between real pavement curbs compared to what we do in this country.

We are not getting value for money regarding local road works.

R SAMAROO

via e-mail