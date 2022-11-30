Couple to be charged with backhoe operator's murder

Homicide detectives have received instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge a 53-year-old Couva man and his 50-year-old wife for the murder of backhoe operator Sylvan Sookram.

Sookram, 46, had an argument with a co-worker at his office at Phoenix Park, California, Couva, on October 29.

During the argument he was beaten and choked before other co-workers separated the men.

Sookram was taken to the Couva District Health Facility and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died on November 1.

The couple were arrested on Sunday by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III. They were interviewed and will be charged between Wednesday and Thursday.

In an unrelated note, police also said a 34-year-old Siparia man will also be charged for the murder of Avalon Regis.

Regis's burnt body was found at her Siparia home on March 12.