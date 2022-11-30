33 primary, 11 secondary schools remained closed on Tuesday

ABOUT 12 per cent of primary schools and 14.5 per cent of secondary schools remained closed on Tuesday for various reasons, following incidents of flooding and infrastructural issues reported from heavy rains over the past week.

After collecting data from its school supervisors, the Ministry of Education revealed some 33 out of 476 primary schools were closed on Tuesday, along with 11 out 134 secondary school. Five of the government's 208 Early Childhood Care and Education Centres also remained closed.

Most primary school teachers, about 85 per cent, reported for work, while 77 per cent of students attended classes.

Of the secondary schools, 71 per cent of teachers were present. Only 44 per cent of secondary school students reported for classes. The ministry, however, noted that at this time of the school term, many secondary school students who do not have exams may not attended school.

The ministry ordered all schools to remain closed on Monday as a safety precaution, following extensive flooding and overflowing rivers, overnight and the preceding days, as well as heavy rain projected for that day.

The ministry issued another statement on Monday, saying schools will reopen on Tuesday except in cases in which schools had no classes and others "where clean-up operations are ongoing and where accessibility is compromised."