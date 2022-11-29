Three killed in Laventille shooting

File photo -

Three men are dead after a gun attack in Laventille on Tuesday morning.

Police said Cody Pierre, 23, Jevon George, 23, and a man identified as Alex Morton were at Sapodilla Trace, Laventille, at around 9 am, when two men with rifles approached them and shot them.

The gunmen got into a silver Toyota Axio and drove off.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force were called in and took Morton to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead.

Pierre and George died at the scene.