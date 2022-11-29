Schools resume on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Students from Woodbrook Secondary School walk through Port of Spain - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE MINISTRY of Education says schools will reopen on Tuesday except in specific cases.

The ministry issued a statement on Monday evening, saying the only schools which will not have class are those "where clean-up operations are ongoing and where accessibility is compromised."

In such cases, it said, parents will be advised directly through the school’s Principal.

"The (ministry) reminds parents to be vigilant and take all necessary precautions in areas affected by flooding as children return to school."

On Sunday, the ministry announced the closure of schools on Monday as a safety precaution, following extensive flooding and overflowing rivers, overnight and the preceding days, as well as heavy rain projected on Monday.