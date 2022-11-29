Sanaa Fraser and Sphinx Prescod take silver at World Youth Sport Festival

TRINIDAD and Tobago won six medals in muay thai at the Virtual United Through Sports World Youth Festival, which took place from November 13-20 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Sanaa Fraser received silver in the Talent Show Under-14 division. This was her first international event under the Trinbago Muaythai Association (TMA) and she made the podium on her first try. A media release by the TMA said Fraser was “proud of her performance and expresses her gratitude to TMA for giving her the opportunity to compete and represent her country.”

Also making the podium for TT was Sphinx Prescod, copping silver in the Max Fit Under-10 division. His team-mates Zayden Sagramsingh and Amani Douglas both received bronze, behind Prescod. Aria Aking placed third in the Talent Show Under-10 division, while Richard Narine also placed third in the Max Fit Under-16 division.

Narine and Alyssa Nanan represented TT as youth ambassadors at the festival. They were accompanied by TMA’s president Rebecca Bhola, a certified coach and official. The event was under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, Special Olympics and a host of other international organisations.

“Our ambassadors took part in an intensive six-day workshop which focused on the power of sport and inclusion. They were exposed to topics such as Olympic values and life skills, human trafficking and safe guarding youth in sports and health and safety in combat sports. Narine and Nanan are eager to share with their team-mates the vital skills they learnt during this life changing experience.”

Bhola continued her education in the technical aspect of muay thai through a tough training course by the world class trainers of Mongkon Academy. Bhola noted that the course would greatly benefit the local Train the Trainers programme and in return set a higher developmental standard for upcoming youth muay thai athletes.