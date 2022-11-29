Rhapsody of the Seas Nassau brings 1,739 passengers

Tourists disembark the Rhapsody of the Seas Nassau cruise line at the Scarborough Port on Monday. - David Reid

The Rhapsody of Seas Nassau visited Tobago on Monday with 1,739 passengers on board.

The cruise ship, which came from Barbados, saw passengers heavily subscribed for tours such as Argyle Waterfalls, Little Tobago, the rainforest, kayaking in Bon Accord, Buccoo Reef, Cocoa Discovery and Pigeon Point beach.

After being welcomed to the island, there were also several booths available for the tourists to purchase souvenirs.

The vessel was expected to leave at 6pm.

Last Monday, another Rhapsody of the Seas vessel brought 2,500 visitors to Tobago, in the second cruise-ship call for the season, also coming from Barbados.

With a total of 42 vessels and a projected 64,000 passengers expected for the season, tourism stakeholders are optimistic. The cruise season comes after the peak July/August period and a successful hosting of the inaugural Tobago carnival, from October 28-30.

The first cruise ship, Silver Moon, docked on November 20 with 1,040 passengers and crew, signalling the start of the island's 2022-2023 cruise ship season, which runs until April.

Other scheduled arrivals this year include: MV Euphoria (December 4 – Scarborough); Rhapsody of the Seas (December 19 – Scarborough); Braemar (December 20 – Scarborough); Rhapsody of the Seas (December 27 – Scarborough); and Seabourn Sojourn (December 29 – Charlotteville).