Rain washes out Dream XI T10 matches again

Sunday and Monday’s Dream XI T10 Blast matches were abandoned once more owing to persistent rainfall at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Teams may expect another shake up in the match schedule since this is the third time matches have been pushed back because of inclement weather.

Saturday’s matches were also postponed for the same reason.

Managers, coaches and players now await word from tournament organisers if the already revised schedule will be altered again, to facilitate the matches that have not been played.

According to the newest schedule issued on Saturday, Tuesday’s matches, weather permitting, should see defending Dream XI T10 Blast champions Rungetters Blue Devils up against Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers (noon), Steelpan Players versus Soca Kings (3pm) and Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers play Valini’s Supermart Leatherback Giants (5:30pm).