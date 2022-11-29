PTSC: Bus in video had airbag malfunction

FILE PHOTO: PTSC buses in the yard at City Gate, Port of Spain

THE PUBLIC Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) has dispelled rumours that one of its buses split into two with passengers inside, at the loading bay, City Gate, on Monday morning.

The PTSC issued a statement in the evening, saying the incident simply involved the failure of an air bag at the centre of the bus.

It said no one's safety was at risk, and that PTSC has since inspected "all its articulated buses."

A video began to circulate on Whatsapp and social media shortly after passengers disembarked a bus. Some were heard claiming the bus had split into two parts.

The PTSC said, "Buses are outfitted with air bags and one of the centre bags on the bus would have failed.

"The mechanical mechanisms connecting and controlling the front and rear of the bus was not affected and is functional.

"At no time in this specific instance was the safety of the commuters and driver/conductor compromised and the bus was able to move under its own power."