Police find stolen car in Beetham Gardens

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force found a car hours after it was reported stolen in St Joseph early on Monday morning.

Police said the car, a silver Toyota Aqua, was reported stolen at around 2.30 am.

Police were on on patrol on 17th Street B, Beetham Gardens at around 3.55 pm when they noticed a car covered by a grey tarpaulin.

On checking the car they realised it was the Toyota Aqua reported stolen hours earlier.

Members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit visited and a wrecker took the car to the Besson Street Police Station.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.