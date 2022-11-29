No medals for Trinidad and Tobago at CCCAN Sea and Beach Games

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s quartet of swimmers were unable to secure a podium finish at the Central American and Caribbean Sea and Beach Games which concluded in Santa Marta, Magdalena in Colombia on Saturday.

TT’s best performance came in the mixed 4x1km race which saw open water swimmers Amelia Rajack, Shania David, Nikoli Blackman and Zachary Anthony place sixth. They clocked 50 minutes and 33.35 seconds.

Winning this event was Mexico (52:23.59) while Venezuela (52:47.45) and hosts Colombia (53:17.38) rounded off the top three respectively.

In the 5km open water men’s event, Blackman placed eighth in one hour, ten minutes and 37.04s (1:10:37.04) while compatriot Anthony was ninth in 1:10:37.65. The women’s equivalent saw David place 16th (1:21:03.93) and Rajack 17th (1:21:27.91).

And in their respective 3km events, Blackman (38:42.51) and Anthony (38:43.13) were inseparable once more as they placed 11th and 12th in that order.

Similarly, TT’s women placed 15th and 16th respectively. Rajack clocked 44:16.57 and David completed the course in 44:55.35.