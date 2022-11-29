National Cycling Centre gets UCI satellite centre status on Saturday

The National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva. - Jeff Mayers

After over 16 months of discussion with the International Cycling Union (UCI), the TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) and SporTT, the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, will be unveiled as the hemisphere’s first UCI satellite centre on Saturday.

In a statement issued on Monday, SporTT confirmed it has successfully cemented an alliance with the UCI’s World Cycling Centre (WCC) to position TT as the home of the hemisphere’s first satellite centre.

A UCI satellite centre is a unique training hub for athletes coming from developing countries. It offers the same path to elite success by hosting training camps to nurture young athletes and to assist the development of cycling in the region.

Currently, there are four UCI satellite centres worldwide: South Africa, Japan, South Korea and India.

Director of the WCC Jacques Landry, who will be in Trinidad for the launch, said, “The UCI WCC satellites are vital elements in our mission to develop cycling and cyclists in all regions of the world.

“They carry out important work when it comes to the detection, training and preparation of athletes wishing to pursue their sport at the highest level, as well as the training of people wishing to work in cycling-related fields.

“The facility and professionals in Couva, forming the continental satellite, will be a valuable addition to the ever-growing network.

“We look forward to working closely with its coaches, educational tutors, and administrative staff to help Caribbean athletes and cycling-related enthusiasts realise their full potential and, why not, make a career out of cycling.”

Both competitive and recreational cyclists will be in attendance for Saturday's launch.

SporTT CEO Jason Williams said commissioning the Couva centre is a major step towards the effective use of TT’s world-class sporting facilities and athletes.

“Cycling is one of the disciplines that has contributed to the country’s reputation as one of the best in the world and we are delighted to partner with the TTCF to achieve this milestone; the first of more to come,” Williams said.

After the formal ceremony on Saturday from 11am, a commemorative plaque at the front of the building wil be unveiled.

The WCC, in Aigle, Switzerland is the home of the sport’s global governing body. TT’s 200m world-record holder Nicholas Paul has trained there for the past four years.