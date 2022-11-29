Joint chambers donate $250,000 to Sewa TT for flood relief

Residents of Bamboo #2 use pirogues to evacuate people from their homes on Monday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE Joint Chambers have donated $ 250,000 to Sewa TT to support its flood relief efforts.

In a release the Joint Chambers said Sewa TT will use the funds to provide immediate relief to the many families affected by the ongoing floods across Trinidad.

With co-ordination by the office of the ODPM, Sewa TT has been providing safe meals, water and other relief items to affected households over the past three days.

“However, it is clear that additional support will be required over coming days and weeks. The funds were donated to the Joint Chambers over time by members to assist with relief efforts related to natural disasters. This is another tangible example of the support that the private sector provides on issues of national concern,” the statement said.

President of Sewa TT Revan Teelucksingh said Sewa TT was happy to receive this support from the Joint Chambers.

“This will provide the stability we needed to continue doing the work necessary to assist people. Like our selfless volunteers, the Joint Chambers has chosen to give their time, effort and other resources to supporting the nation in crisis. Together we are always able to serve better.”

The Joint Chambers comprise the four major business associations: AMCHAM T&T, the Energy Chamber, TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and the TT Manufacturers Association.