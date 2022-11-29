Inquiry into Ashanti Riley's murder begins

The preliminary inquiry into the murder of Ashanti Riley has started and is expected to resume on December 16 before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle.

The inquiry began last week and will continue next month, when the State is expected to make an application to have the evidence of one of its civilian witnesses tendered into evidence if they cannot be brought to court for cross-examination by the defence.

Luciano Quash is before the court charged with Riley’s murder. He was charged on December 13, 2020.

The 18-year-old Riley went missing on November 29, 2020, after getting into a "PH" taxi to visit her grandmother. Tragically, her body was found on December 4 dumped at La Canoa, Santa Cruz. An autopsy said she had been strangled, stabbed and beaten.

Quash is represented by attorneys Fareed Ali, Sherry Ann Singh, Adita Ramkissoon and Althea Glaude. Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Tricia Hudlin-Cooper and Jennifer Osbourne are representing the State at the inquiry.

The State is relying on 53 statements from 36 witnesses.

The request for the cross-examination of the civilian witness took the State by surprise since it was not made during the case management of the inquiry, so the matter was adjourned to December 16.