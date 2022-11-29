Flood stress in Trinidad
EVEN as there was an improvement in the weather on Tuesday, major flooding was still taking place in several parts of the island while in other areas, houses and roads were impacted by landslides, as a result of persistent, heavy rainfall since the weekend.
Information reaching Newsday was that in some parts of north and central Trinidad, floodwaters were as high as seven feet and was not receding.
As of 4 pm on Tuesday, parts of the Caroni River breached its banks causing an overspill on to the Uriah Butler Highway which blocked lanes and led to a major traffic pile-up.
Newsday's photographers were out and about on Tuesday in several parts of the island and brought back these images.
